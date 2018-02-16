The competition to recruit – and keep – top talent is fierce: does your credit union have what it takes to be the best? Credit Union Journal invites you to find out.

We teamed up with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work to create the Best Credit Unions to Work For annual rankings. Participants will get an in-depth look at how employees feel about working for them, learn how they compare to their peers, and those who make the rankings gain a valuable recruitment and marketing tool, as well.

And the best part: it’s free!

Click here to learn more about the program and how to participate. And find out who made the list last year and how they did it.

