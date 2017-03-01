Soaring home prices have created market volatility that's making it difficult for appraisers to accurately pinpoint home values and putting mortgage approvals and home sales in jeopardy.
The home sales failure rate was 6.3% in 2016, up from 3.4% the year before, according to Trulia, and appraised values not coming in high enough to substantiate purchase prices were among the leading causes of failures.
