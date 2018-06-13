Now is your chance to be recognized for what really matters: proven results.

Rather than offering accolades to individuals, Credit Union Journal's annual Best Practices Awards program recognizes real accomplishments by credit unions, with a focus on innovative strategies, policies, products, services or procedures with a demonstrable track record of success.

Not only do you have a chance to be honored for your best practice, but you also have the opportunity to pick up some new best practices when we feature in-depth profiles of the winning entries starting in October online and in print.

There's no cost to enter, and credit unions can nominate themselves or be nominated by CUSOs, vendors and associations.

The Best Practice Awards are aimed at recognizing achievements across the entire credit union enterprise, from improved member service, cross-sales, loan promotions, expense reductions, better deployment of staff, facilities, branch strategies, training, board programs, use of technology, and more. We specifically don't have set categories because we know that not all successes are so easily--or rigidly--categorized.

In short, if your credit union has done something you believe deserves recognition and which other credit unions could learn from, CU Journal's Best Practices Awards are for you.

The criteria for entry are simple:

· The Best Practice must have been deployed on or after May 1, 2017.

· You are welcome to nominate more than one best practice if you are a credit union or CUSO, and more than one credit union if you are a vendor, CUSO or association.

· The entry should include 500 words or fewer on why you believe a best practice has been created and deployed.

· The nomination essay should document the background on the environment prior to the implementation of the best practice, factors driving adoption of the best practice, any new products/solutions deployed to achieve the best practice and, most importantly, include as many tangible measures as practical (including ROI where available) that support this as being a best practice.

“The goal of this program has always been twofold: to recognize exceptional, concrete results derived from a new best practice adopted by a credit union over the last year and to provide our readers with an array of great ideas with proven results that they can adapt and implement at their own credit unions,” said CU Journal Editor in Chief Lisa Freeman. “It really is the ultimate win-win: award winners get the recognition they’ve earned by doing something that has made a significant contribution to their success, and readers get a whole host of tried and tested strategies they can use to improve their operations.”

Nominations should be sent to Editor in Chief Lisa Freeman at lisa.freeman@sourcemedia.com. Deadline to enter is Aug. 1.

