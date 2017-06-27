Andrew Grimm, EVP and chief operating officer at Apple Federal Credit Union in Fairfax, Va., is set to take over as president and CEO on July 1, succeeding current President and CEO Larry Kelly, who is retiring.

Since taking the top job at the Fairfax, Va.-based Apple FCU in 1995, Kelly has seen the credit union grow from 41,000 members and $230 million in assets to more than 190,000 members and nearly $2.4 billion in assets.