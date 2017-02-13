When Long Island-based Bethpage FCU absorbed Montauk Credit Union last year, it quietly gained a massive addition to its field of membership most credit unions only dream about—and banks fret about: Bethpage can now offer membership to literally every man, woman and child in the U.S.

While open charters were somewhat common in the early years of the credit union movement, only a handful of them exist today, most of them remnants from the early years of the movement, predating the passage of the Federal Credit Union Act in 1934.