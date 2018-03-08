Recently released data from the National Credit Union Administration reveals credit unions finished 2017 with plenty of positive numbers – including a continuing trend of increasing assets and loans outstanding – but there also was the continuation of a long-term trend: the number of federally insured credit unions declined yet again.

Total assets in federally insured credit unions rose by $86 billion, or 6.7 percent, over the year ending in the fourth quarter of 2017, to $1.38 trillion.



The NCUA data confirmed another trend Credit Union Journal has been tracking for several years now: we call it the Great Divide. Smaller credit unions continue to struggle. CUs with less than $50 million in assets reported declines in loans, membership and net worth.

Consistent with long-running trends, NCUA said credit unions with assets of at least $1 billion reported the strongest growth in loans, membership and net worth over the year ending in the fourth quarter of 2017. Credit unions with less than $50 million in assets reported declines in loans, membership and net worth over the year.

