After 40-plus years in the credit union movement – and serving as CEO of the Louisiana Credit Union League since 1995 – Anne Cochran will retire at the end of the LCUL’s current fiscal year, March 31, 2018.
Cochran made the announcement late last week during the closing ceremony of LCUL's Annual Meeting & Convention.
