After nearly 35 years with Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, the last 17 as president and CEO, Ann Hood will retire effective Feb. 28, 2018, the $425 million CU said Monday.

Hood was hired by CCFCU in 1983 to work in the accounting department as the credit union’s bookkeeper. Shortly thereafter she was promoted to accounting manager and subsequently held the positions of assistant general manager and interim general manager prior to becoming president and CEO of the credit union in 2000.