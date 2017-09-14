Florida is home to more than 130 credit union, and more than two-thirds of them were impacted by high winds and flooding as a result of Hurricane Irma, which slammed into the Sunshine State late last week, shuttering operations at CUs across the state.
With the storm over, credit unions across Florida have begun reopening their doors and assessing the damage.
