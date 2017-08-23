American Express charged higher interest rates and annual fees for more than a decade to cardholders in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories, compared with customers in the U.S., the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday.

According to a consent order signed between the bank and the agency, the CFPB alleged various "discriminatory policies" by American Express that harmed at least 200,000 consumers, most of them Spanish speakers.