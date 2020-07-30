AmeriChoice FCU begins CEO search

Anna May Naus has announced her intention to retire from Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union at the end of 2020.

Nauss has spent 35 years at the $204 million-asset institution and has been its CEO since 2014.

Anna May Nauss will retire as CEO of AmeriChoice FCU at the end of 2020

“Anna May not only has years of outstanding service to AmeriChoice and the credit union community, but has provided strategic leadership from our early days as an IBM Credit Union to her current position as AmeriChoice CEO,” Gregg A. Wells, chairman of the credit union’s board, said in a press release. “Her insight and contributions have been invaluable to the board and our staff. We want to publicly thank Anna May for her service and dedication to our members.”

This year marks the credit union's 50th anniversary. It was chartered on March 30, 1970, to serve IBM employees in central Pennsylvania. It rebranded as AmeriChoice in 1995 and adopted a community charter in 1999.

Before becoming CEO, Nauss was chief financial officer at the credit union. She has also been actively involved in the community, including years as board secretary for the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations. She is only the fourth CEO in the credit union’s history.

“It has been exciting to see the credit union grow and prosper over the years. I have been fortunate to work with many great people and think of everyone at AmeriChoice as family,” said Nauss.

The AmeriChoice board has formed an executive search committee to find a successor and will be accepting applications through mid-August.

AmeriChoice earned more than $291,000 during the first half of the year, down about 30% from the same period in 2019.

