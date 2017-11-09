Nick Moalli has replaced retiring CEO John Keet as president and CEO of America’s First Network Credit Union.

Keet, whose retirement was just announced, spent more than 18 years at the $28 million CU.

Moalli comes to Trumbull, Conn.-based America’s First Network CU after having spent 13 years at the Credit Union League of Connecticut, most recently as the vice president of credit union services.

Nick Moalli, president and CEO of America’s First Network Credit Union

“I am honored to have been selected as President & CEO of America’s First Network Credit Union,” Moalli said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the America’s First’s Board in continuing to adapt to this rapidly changing industry.”

The credit union has more than 4,200 members and six branches throughout Connecticut, as well as one in Arkansas.