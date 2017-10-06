A manufacturing credit union that opened its doors in 1948 with just $12,776 in assets is celebrating reaching the $2 billion-asset mark.
American Heritage Credit Union began as Budd Workers Credit Federal Credit Union before it changed its name in 1987. Since then, the business and manufacturing landscape has changed and American Heritage CU has expanded its field of membership.
