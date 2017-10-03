America’s Credit Union Museum in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 28 broke ground for the CUNA Research Center and Ensweiler Research Library expansion at the museum.

Nearly seventy attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony heard comments from Mike L'Ecuyer, president and CEO of Bellwether Community Credit Union and chair of the board of directors for the museum; Dick Ensweiler, retired president and CEO of the Cornerstone Credit Union League; Jim Nussle, president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association; and the Honorable Ted Gatsas, mayor of Manchester.

“We are joined by industry leaders and generous supporters,” L'Ecuyer said at the groundbreaking ceremony, according to a press release.

The museum is located in Manchester, N.H., in the building where St. Mary's Bank, the first creidt union in the U.S., first began serving French Canadian textile mill workers in 1908. The museum was established in 2002 to tell the stories of individuals instrumental in establishing CUs in the U.S. and the credit union industry’s subsequent growth throughout the country.

This expansion effort is the result of the museum’s Legacy Campaign, a three-year campaign with a goal of raising $3.3 million to create a new industry research center, expand exhibit space and provide renovations to the existing building.

