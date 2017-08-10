Altura Credit Union on Wednesday reported net income of $2.82 million on total assets of $1.279 billion for the quarter ending June 30.
The Riverside, Calif.-based CU said its net income for Q2 2017 is up 6.8 percent over the same quarter in 2016. Total assets are up 6.6 percent compared to $1.199 billion for second quarter last year.
