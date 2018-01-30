Tempe, Ariz.-based Altier Credit Union will merge into Riverdale, Utah-based America First Credit Union effective March 1, the two CUs announced Monday.

America First CU has $9.1 billion in assets, serving more than 884,000 members through 125 locations in Utah and Arizona. Altier has $192 million in assets and 19,344 members.

All five existing Altier branches will continue operations as they make their transition to America First branches, the two credit unions said. Current locations are:



Gateway Branch, 6846 E. Warner Rd., Mesa, Ariz.

Page Branch, 449 Haul Rd., Page, Ariz.

St. Johns Branch, 520 W. Cleveland Street, St. Johns, Ariz.

Tempe Branch, 1511 N. Project Drive, Tempe, Ariz.

Western Branch, 221 N. 79th Ave., Tolleson, Ariz.



The merger has been approved by both boards of directors, plus the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions and the National Credit Union Administration, the two parties said.

“This is an exciting opportunity for America First and we welcome the Altier Credit Union member family with open arms,” John B. Lund, CEO of America First Credit Union, said in a statement. “We look forward to providing our new members with America First’s wide range of products and services while also providing additional service channels to our existing membership.”

John B. Lund, CEO of America First Credit Union

Altier Credit Union opened in 1947 to serve employees of the Salt River Valley Water Users Association. In 2006, the credit union’s name was changed to Altier and its field of membership was expanded to include residents of Maricopa County, Arizona.

“As a board, we were seeking a partner that aligned well with our culture and values. As we explored the opportunity with America First we came to realize a potential merger would be a natural fit for members and employees,” said Rose Pfister, board chairman for Altier Credit Union. “We are very excited about the future potential this partnership is going to provide for our members and our communities at large.”

