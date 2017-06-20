Big-data firms pitching alternative credit data are struggling to teach community banks and credit unions new tricks.
Innovative ways of analyzing a borrower’s ability to repay have garnered significant media attention in recent months, particularly in the area of consumer lending.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In