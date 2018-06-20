Allegent Community Federal Credit Union, a $153 million institution based in Pittsburgh, has signed an agreement to migrate to the OnCore DataSafe core system of United Solutions Company, a credit union service organization based in Tallahassee, Fla.

“United Solutions has been providing Allegent Community Federal Credit Union with financial services solutions for the past twelve years,” United Solutions President and CEO Jim Giacobbe said in a statement. “We have a great relationship with the credit union’s management team and we enjoy working strategically with Allegent CEO, Angelo Lucatorto.”

Jim Giacobbe, president and CEO of USC

Lucatorto stated that his credit union is “very excited” about the transition to the USC data center.

USC has been hosting the Fiserv Datasafe Core Data Processing System since the CUSO’s inception more than 35 years ago.

