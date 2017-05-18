Allegacy Federal Credit Union, along with the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, is set to participate in a two-year research study examining the heath and well-being of Allegacy members by researching the trends of their visits to the YMCA, their financial savings habits and more.

The study will be financed with a grant awarded by The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and will be conducted by the Sustainability and Health Initiative for NetPositive Enterprise (SHINE), which is based at the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Researchers will also compare the patterns over time for members in the credit union’s AllHealth Wellness Savings Account to those not in the account.