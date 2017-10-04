Virtual assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa can tell the customers of a select few banks their checking account balances, but could she one day help them secure a mortgage?
It’s a scenario that some banks are already contemplating, as voice-based assistants get used in more and more aspects of the financial services industry and life in general.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In