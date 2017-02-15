The Alabama Credit Union Administration has released $589 million-asset Alabama One Credit Union from conservatorship.
ACUA operated the Tuscaloosa-based credit union for nearly 18 months, “restoring the credit union to profitability and remediating deficiencies” that led to conservatorship, the regulator said in a statement.
