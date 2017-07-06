The Alabama Credit Union Association has endorsed Republican Luther Strange in the race for the U.S. Senate seat formerly occupied by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Strange currently holds the seat by the appointment of former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, and will be part of a special election primary on Aug. 15 and, if necessary, a Sept. 26 runoff election.
The ACUA is an affiliate of the League of Southeastern CUs, which serves credit unions in Alabama and Florida
