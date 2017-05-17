The recent WannaCry ransomware attacks highlight the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures, much like those taken by New York State in March when it enacted the nation’s first cybersecurity regs to protect the state’s financial services industry and consumers from cyberattacks.
The new regulation requires banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial services institutions regulated by the state’s Department of Financial Services to establish and maintain a cybersecurity program.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In