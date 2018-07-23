Eileen Rivera, longtime president and CEO of SkyOne Federal Credit Union, a $471 million institution based in Hawthorne, Calif., is set to retire in November, after 31 years at SkyOne, including the past 26 years in the top job.

SkyOne’s board of directors has retained O’Rourke & Associates, an executive search and consulting firm, to identify for a successor for Rivera.

Eileen Rivera, CEO at SkyOne FCU

SkyOne noted that under Rivera, the credit union expanded its charter from single sponsor and conducted five mergers, increasing membership to more than 36,000.

During her tenure at SkyOne, Rivera also served on the board of directors of the California Credit Union League and on the board of trustees at Western CUNA Management School. She was also a member of the Filene Research Council, the Credit Union Executives Society and the Credit Union National Association Awards Committee.

“Under her leadership, our credit union has grown tremendously in terms of asset size, geographic reach, and the breadth of financial solutions to better members’ lives,” stated Douglas R. Murphy, chairman of SkyOne’s board of directors.

SkyOne posted net income of about $986,000 in the first quarter of 2018, after recording net loss of about $3.4 million in 2017.