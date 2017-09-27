LAS VEGAS -- Cybersecurity is always a chief concern for many credit union executives, but with news of the Equifax hack having hit just days before this year’s American Credit Union Mortgage Association conference here, the subject was even more topical than usual.
A panel discussion on mortgage banking cybersecurity risks touched on many issues of the day, and it included a reminder that regulators are watching.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In