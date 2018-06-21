Kim Sponem is stepping down from the board of directors of Corporate Central Credit Union, after 14 years of “exemplary volunteer service.”

Corporate Central CU is a $2 billion institution based in Muskego, Wis.

Sponem, who also serves as president and CEO of the $3.1 billion Summit Credit Union of Madison, Wis., served as board chairman of Corporate Central CU from 2015-2017.

Kim Sponem, Summit CU CEO



“It’s been a privilege to serve the members of Corporate Central for so many years,” said Sponem. “Working with the Corporate Central board and management team has truly been a blessing, and I’m excited to see the positive impact they will have on their members in the years to come.”

Since Sponem joined the board in 2004, said Eric Chrisinger, Corporate Central CU’s chairman of the board, she has “played an integral role in shaping Corporate Central into what it is today -- one of the strongest, most progressive corporate’s in the country.”

Sponem’s seat on the board will now be occupied by Sue Johnson, president and CEO of the $241 million Fort Community Credit Union of Fort Atkinson, Wis.

“I’m looking forward to the extraordinary opportunity to work with other credit union leaders and support Corporate Central’s mission to help credit unions across the country grow and succeed,” stated Johnson.

