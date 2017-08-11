The African American Credit Union Coalition has presented its Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award for 2017 to Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope Federal Credit Union, a $238 million institution based in Jackson, Miss.

A release from the credit union noted that Bynum has fought against “entrenched poverty and pursued economic equity and justice” for more than thirty years. The award comes in recognition of Bynum having “provided assistance to credit unions in need” and having “impacted the infrastructure, growth, regulation or service delivery capacity of the financial institutions.”