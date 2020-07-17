Advantis Credit Union finds next CEO close to home

Jason Werts will take over as president and CEO of Advantis Credit Union in Clackamas, Ore., on Aug. 31.

Jason Werts will take over as president and CEO of Advantis Credit Union.

He will succeed Bob Corwin, who earlier this year announced his plans to retire, having spent eight years as CEO of the $1.5 billion-asset institution.

Werts is currently the chief operating officer for Unitus Community Credit Union in nearby Portland, Ore., where he has worked for 14 years, according to a press release on Friday. He also previously had leadership roles in marketing and retail at Wells Fargo.

“I am happy to welcome Jason as our new CEO,” Jake Jensen, chairman of Advantis, said in the press release. “During his career, Jason has championed an organization-wide focus on member experience and led the development of new programs and products that made meaningful impacts on the lives of members. Additionally, his passion for the credit union movement and his strong belief in our founding principle of ‘people helping people’ were considered critical by the board.”

Advantis earned almost $695,000 in the first quarter, down roughly 64% from the same period a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.