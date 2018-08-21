CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics, a technology and data analytic services for credit unions, added four new CUs to its client list during the second quarter.

In a news release, AdvantEdge said that the credit unions will receive access to the company’s Data Platform, predictive analytics, and insight activation services, which improves the digital member experience and delivery of member insights according to the data company.

Tim Peterson is the president of AdvantEdge Analytics.

“We are thrilled to welcome these credit unions to the AdvantEdge Analytics™ Data Platform and we look forward to partnering with them on their data analytics transformation,” Tim Peterson, president of AdvantEdge Analytics, said in a statement. “Together, we will build better member insights to help these credit unions identify new growth opportunities and create better products that support their members’ financial security.”

The new clients include University of Iowa Community Credit Union, holding $5.1 billion in assets; Wright-Patt Credit Union, with $4 billion in assets; Travis Credit Union, coming in at $3 billion, and Altura Credit Union, with $1.3 billion under its belt.

The aforementioned credit unions join a slew of partners that AdvantEdge Analytics serves, including a recent partnership with Microsoft and their recent acquisition of Finivation, an N.Y.-based data systems integration and software company.