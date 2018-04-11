CUNA Mutual Group’s AdvantEdge Analytics, LLC, has purchased a New York-based data systems integration and software company Finivation.

AdvantEdge Analytics did not disclose the price of the deal.

The firm will incorporate Finivation’s Concert integration into its suite of services. The product is expected to build data integration across the credit union industry. It’s also expected to help credit unions integrate various core and ancillary systems efficiently.

AdvantEdge said in a news release it believes Finivation will help credit unions maintain and update connectivity between systems, including credit card and loan origination systems, contact centers, branch platforms and digital banking solutions. Overall, the partnership aims to help credit unions gain stronger member intelligence, accelerate analytics adoption and strengthen market share.

“Credit unions are increasingly confronted with integration challenges due to disparate systems that hinder their ability to get the most value from their member data,” Tim Peterson, president of AdvantEdge Analytics, said in the release. “This acquisition is another step toward building seamless connections to help credit unions grow. Adding Finivation’s advanced data integration technology to our comprehensive offering will provide credit unions with data-driven solutions to help serve their members.”

Brian Bodell, Finivation CEO, added in the release: “Joining AdvantEdge Analytics is a natural fit for Finivation, because we share the same aspirations and mission for the credit union industry. We have always focused on helping credit unions, community financial institutions and their partners access their data. As part of AdvantEdge Analytics, we can now offer advanced analytics to better serve members and help grow their business.”