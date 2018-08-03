SPCO Credit Union, a $39 million-asset institution based in Houston, said the plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging the credit union’s website violated portions of the Americans With Disabilities Act has voluntarily dismissed the suit with prejudice.

Tim Adams, president and CEO of SPCO Credit Union, credited several people and entities with coming to the aid of the tiny CU, including the leadership team at the Cornerstone Credit Union League, which serves CUs in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Caroline Willard is president and CEO of the Cornerstone League, while Suzanne Yashewski is the trade group’s SVP regulatory compliance counsel.

Caroline Willard, President and CEO, Cornerstone Credit Union League

“The leadership that Caroline Willard and Suzanne Yashewski showed was extremely helpful in preparing to fight this case,” Adams said in a statement. “[NAFCU president and CEO] Dan Berger’s assistance and aggressiveness also was instrumental, as was the ProSight bond purchased through Allied Solutions. Caroline and Suzanne were a big part of this. It is extremely helpful to be able to lean on others; you are not just out there in a forest by yourself. It is nice to know you have someone behind your back. Cornerstone’s help on this was very instrumental in our positive resolution of this case.”

For other CUs in a similar situation, Adams suggested they take a hard stand.

“It is a business decision for everybody,” he said. “We as credit unions have been allowing ourselves to be bullied for too long. My board said we are not settling because then we are going to have to settle with the next guy and the next one after that. Stand strong and fight.”

“We were hopeful for a positive outcome from this frivolous lawsuit against SPCO Credit Union, and I am glad to see our combined efforts reap a dismissal,” said Willard. “While unscrupulous lawyers may continue to exploit the ADA law designed to protect those with legitimate disabilities, Cornerstone will continue to vigorously oppose such predation and press Congress for clarity in the law.”

“We currently have one more ADA website lawsuit outstanding against a Texas credit union,” said Yashewski. “Cornerstone and CUNA filed an amicus brief in that case and stand in support of another voluntary dismissal or a court ruling in favor the credit union.”

Credit Union Journal has been following the ADA website issue for many months. Just last week, a group of 19 state attorneys general sent a letter calling on the Department of Justice to help credit unions in the fight against frivolous lawsuits by providing clear guidance.

