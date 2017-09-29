Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union, Aberdeen, Md., unveiled its newly redesigned logo earlier this week.

The new logo features an updated tagline that trades on the CU’s initials, “Achieve. Prosper. Grow.” According to Brian Wilcox, APGFCU’s chief marketing officer, these “action words” emphasize the credit union’s mission “to help build member wealth, which in turn, builds stronger families for a stronger community.”

“We are excited to be updating the APGFCU brand with a new design that honors our roots and signifies our ongoing dedication to all the communities we serve,” Wilcox said in a statement.

“We are here to help people achieve financial success, to prosper for a sustainable, healthy financial future and to grow, not only in wealth, but also in financial knowledge, and to pass that knowledge along to future generations,” said Don Lewis, APGFCU’s CEO. “For all of us at APGFCU, this refreshed look truly reflects who we are, what we stand for, and where we will go in the future.”

APGFCU is a community credit union that serves Harford and Cecil counties via with 11 branches and two loan centers. It was founded at Aberdeen Proving Ground in 1938. It since has grown to more than $1.2 billion in total assets and $1 billion in outstanding loans. With close to 125,000 members, nearly one out of every two households in Harford and Cecil counties belongs to APGFCU.

The credit union reported more than $9.1 million in net income for 2016. Its net worth ratio as of Dec. 31, 2016 was 9.63 percent (“well capitalized”).

