Medford, Ore.-based Rogue Credit Union finished 2016 with the highest membership growth and asset growth it has experienced in 30 years.

The $1.2 billion CU said it saw “solid” loan demand throughout its service area. Rogue reported its loan portfolio increased $125.5 million, or 14.8%, in 2016, to end the year at more than $974 million. This loan growth compares to an increase of $80.4 million, or 10.5%, in 2015.