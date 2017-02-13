Medford, Ore.-based Rogue Credit Union finished 2016 with the highest membership growth and asset growth it has experienced in 30 years.
The $1.2 billion CU said it saw “solid” loan demand throughout its service area. Rogue reported its loan portfolio increased $125.5 million, or 14.8%, in 2016, to end the year at more than $974 million. This loan growth compares to an increase of $80.4 million, or 10.5%, in 2015.
