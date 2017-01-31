A+ Federal Credit Union gave back more than $2.8 million to its members in 2016 as part of the Austin-based credit union’s rewards program.
Members earned more than $1.4 million with the Cash-Back Checking account simply by using their A+FCU debit card. Funds are deposited to their membership savings accounts monthly.
