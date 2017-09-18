When Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area in late August 2017, Texas Tech Federal Credit Union employees snapped into action immediately.

“Our team quickly came together to help,” said Human Resources Director Tyler Young. “In just a few short hours, they raised more than $1,100 dollars to purchase water, basic hygiene items, baby formula, diapers, bug spray and other basic necessities to aid in the recovery effort.”

Employees banding together to help those in need is part of Texas Tech FCU’s “unique culture,” said Young. There is a commitment to “mutual trust and respect,” he added, which is part of the organization’s ethos.

Texas Tech FCU ranked second overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017, and ranked first in its asset category (CUs with less than $200 million in assets).

Texas Tech FCU’s management team alongside Raider Red (center) the Texas Tech University mascot.

In a concerted effort to create an environment that supports staff and members, Texas Tech FCU invests time and resources in each employee. And part-time workers are not overlooked.

“This year, we launched a summer internship program that was only available to our current part-time employees who required an internship to satisfy their degree requirements,” said Young. “These students were able to learn about operational, financial, managerial and marketing aspects of a growing credit union.”

Employees are also presented with the opportunity to critique senior leadership. On an annual basis, managers and members of the executive team are evaluated on respective performance.

“These evaluations are anonymous and provide the avenue by which an employee can give feedback in how they feel they are managed. These manager evaluations are then reviewed with the manager as part of their annual evaluation process,” said Young. “It’s been a great feedback tool our management team takes seriously and learns from.”

Based in Lubbock, Texas and founded 1959, Texas Tech Federal Credit Union supports 77 employees across four branches and more than 17,000 members with $156 million in assets.

