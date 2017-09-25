Seven Juntos Avanzamos-designated credit unions have received The 2017 Warren Morrow Hispanic Growth Fund grants to help them continue their Hispanic outreach efforts.
Named in honor of the late Warren Morrow, who dedicated his life to helping the underserved and empowering the Hispanic community, each grant provides up to $1,500 for initiatives focused on Hispanic membership growth.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In