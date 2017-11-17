Duane Crisco has been appointed the new president and CEO of 360 Federal Credit Union, effective Dec. 1, 2017.

Crisco succeeds Robert Aresti, who served in the role for 26 years.

"We are fully confident Duane will lead us to the next chapter and exceed the expectations of our members," said Mark Angelica, chairman of 360 FCU's board of directors. "He is a successful executive who brings over 30 years of experience in the financial industry."

Crisco is currently executive vice president and chief lending officer of Amalgamated Bank in New York City. He also worked at GE Capital and SwingBridge Capital where he held the positions of managing director-sales manager and partner, respectively. He has also worked for BankBoston N.A. and Chase Manhattan Bank.

Crisco graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Business.

Headquartered in Windsor Locks, Conn., 360 FCU has more than $230 million in assets. The credit union posted net loss of about $736,000 last year, after recording net income of about $563,000 in 2015.

