Robert L. Aresti will retire from Windsor Locks, Conn.-based 360 Federal Credit Union at the end of November, following 26 years of leadership at the CU.
The credit union has retained Giombetti Associates of Hampden, Mass., to conduct a search for the next president/CEO.
