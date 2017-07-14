Print Email Reprints Share

Robert L. Aresti will retire from Windsor Locks, Conn.-based 360 Federal Credit Union at the end of November, following 26 years of leadership at the CU.

The credit union has retained Giombetti Associates of Hampden, Mass., to conduct a search for the next president/CEO.

