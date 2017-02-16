Print Email Reprints Share

Please excuse the streamers, confetti and balloons, Suffolk Federal Credit Union is doing a lot of celebrating these days.

The Medford, N.Y.-based CU is loving 2017, as not only will it be marking its 50th anniversary in June, it recently topped the $1 billion mark in assets.

