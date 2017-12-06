1st United Credit Union is joining the billion-dollar club during its 85th year of being in business, the CU announced today.

“To achieve the $1 billion milestone and remain financially sound and stable, it’s necessary to adjust business strategies amongst an ever-changing economy,” said Steve Stone, chief financial officer of 1st United Credit Union, in a press release. “We are grateful to our members for continuing to put their trust in us all these years. We couldn’t have accomplished this success without them.”

With 59,000 members, the San Jose, Calif-based CU is now ranked in the top five percent of U.S. credit unions based on asset size. Additionally, 1st United CU ranks as number 13 on Callahan & Associates’ Return of the Member (ROM) index for California’s 328 CUs, demonstrating how well the financial institution benefits its members.

“As a member-owned cooperative, we pledge to continue to reinvest in the credit union to secure its future success for our members,” Stone said in the release. “Helping them to achieve their financial dreams through great products and even better service remains our top priority.”

