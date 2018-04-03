Steve Stone has taken the helm at Pleasanton, Calif.-based 1st United Credit Union, succeeding retired CEO Victor Quint.

In a press release, credit union officials described Stone as a “highly experienced, successful and well-regarded leader.”

Steve Stone, 1st United CU CEO

A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, Stone has been with 1st United since 1991. During that time he has led a variety of divisions at the $1 billion-asset institution, including collections, lending, and audit and compliance. He most recently served as chief financial officer before being appointed CEO.

“Steve has been a valued member of the 1st United team for many years,” Howard T. “Bud” Garrigan, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “His long tenure, varied experience and demonstrated competence made him a natural choice for the job.”

1st United CU generated net incomes of about $5 million in each of the past two calendar years.