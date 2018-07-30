GrooveCar Direct, a Fusion AF company, announced 17 new credit union partnerships on Friday for the company's GrooveCar Direct program.
The program streamlines consumer data, focusing on the top five activities online car shoppers are searching for as they seek out new vehicles.
GrooveCar cited statistics showing that members now spend over 46 percent of their time conducting online research, with 78 percent of car shoppers using third-party sites. That, the company added, is proof that its program is especially relevant for credit unions looking to expand their digital footprint.
"We recognize that a one-size-fits-all car shopping platform to engage their members is not what our credit union partners need or what they want,” Robert O’Hara, Groovecar Direct’s vice president of strategic alliances, said in a statement. "Credit unions are provided with a suite of services and features that meet a member's demands while providing continuous support that our partners appreciate in a turn-key program."
Such programs include webinars focused on marketing and sales, consulting, and branding assistance.
Credit unions across 11 states joined the program during the second quarter of 2018, granting access to 137,305 new members to the online vehicle buying program.
GrooveCar’s newest credit unions are:
- AAA Federal Credit Union, South Bend, Ind., with assets of $64 million serving 6,905 members
- Allegheny Health Services Employees Federal Credit Union, Pittsburgh, with assets of $13.1 million serving 3,647 members
- Bessemer System Federal Credit Union, Greenville, Pa., with assets of $38.1 million serving 4,467 members
- Central Communications Credit Union, Independence, Mo., with assets of $50 million serving 5,998 members
- Central Jersey Federal Credit Union, Woodbridge, NJ, with assets of $75 million serving 7,783 members
- Chief Financial Federal Credit Union, Rochester Hills, Mich., with assets of $154 million serving 26,478 members
- Complex Community Federal Credit Union, Odessa, Texas, with assets of $495 million serving 38,233 members
- CS Credit Union, Catawba, NC, with assets of $31 million serving 2,855 members
- Department of Public Safety Federal Credit Union, Oklahoma City, with assets of 26.3 million serving 2,718 members
- G.A.P. Federal Credit Union, Johnstown, Pa., with assets of $46 million serving 5,163 members
- Kingsport Press Credit Union; Kingsport, Tenn., with assets of $69 million serving 6,641 members
- McIntosh Chemical Federal Credit Union, McIntosh, Ala., with assets of $24 million serving 2,425 members
- Michigan Columbus Federal Credit Union, Livonia, Mich., with assets of $46 million serving 4,281 members
- None Suffer Lack Federal Credit Union, Suitland, Md., with assets of $23 million serving 2,989 members
- Tri-Valley Service Federal Credit Union, Pittsburgh, with assets of $15.9 million serving 4,166 members
- Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union, Crossville, Tenn., with assets of $64 million serving 7,486 members
- West Texas Credit Union, Odessa, Texas, with assets of $57.2 million serving 5,060 members.