GrooveCar Direct, a Fusion AF company, announced 17 new credit union partnerships on Friday for the company's GrooveCar Direct program.

The program streamlines consumer data, focusing on the top five activities online car shoppers are searching for as they seek out new vehicles.

GrooveCar cited statistics showing that members now spend over 46 percent of their time conducting online research, with 78 percent of car shoppers using third-party sites. That, the company added, is proof that its program is especially relevant for credit unions looking to expand their digital footprint.

Robert O'Hara, vice president of strategic alliances at GrooveCar

"We recognize that a one-size-fits-all car shopping platform to engage their members is not what our credit union partners need or what they want,” Robert O’Hara, Groovecar Direct’s vice president of strategic alliances, said in a statement. "Credit unions are provided with a suite of services and features that meet a member's demands while providing continuous support that our partners appreciate in a turn-key program."

Such programs include webinars focused on marketing and sales, consulting, and branding assistance.

Credit unions across 11 states joined the program during the second quarter of 2018, granting access to 137,305 new members to the online vehicle buying program.

GrooveCar’s newest credit unions are:

