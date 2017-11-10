Fotolia

Credit unions and their trade associations have been very quick to applaud the fact that the tax reform plan didn’t include any mention of altering or doing away with the credit union tax exemption – but there are a lot of other things in that proposal that CUs need to think about. And, of course, a lot can still change between now and an actual bill being passed. With that in mind, Credit Union Journal asked a variety of credit union executives, analysts and other stakeholders to answer the following two questions:



1) How concerned are you that the credit union tax exemption could still come up as the real dialog on this effort begins?



2) Other than the CU tax exemption not being removed by this plan, what other aspects of the proposal are you taking a close look at?



