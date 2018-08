NuMark CU, Joliet, Ill., said Lizell Myers was the winner of a week-long Caribbean Cruise the CU gave away during its “Drive In Sail Away” campaign. Over the course of six weeks, NuMark members who booked an auto loan chose from a suitcase of envelopes. In total, 30 members selected “Cruise Finalist” envelopes and were entered into the Cruise drawing.