The Southeast Regional Credit Union Schools said Michael Poucher, financial center manager II at First Commerce Credit Union, Tallahassee, Fla., and Dale Phillips, executive operations officer at Veritas Federal Credit Union, Franklin, Tenn., received the 2018 Hugh Watson award at the Southeast CUNA Management School. From left to right: Phillips, Hugh Watson (retired from SRCUS), and Poucher. SRCUS is a collaboration of eight southeastern credit union leagues.