HR 1151's legacy 20 years later

Having followed and essentially overturned a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that could have resulted in severely restricting the necessary diversification in credit union field of membership and therefore leaving credit unions unable to grow, the passage of HR 1151 basically kept credit unions in the marketplace and protected consumer choice that would have left consumers over time with only the choice of which bank they wanted to use. Its long-term impact is visible today in the safety and soundness of credit unions as a whole and with the option of planning for strategic managed growth in the future for individual credit unions. While credit unions took a couple of lumps along the way with an arbitrary cap on member business loans and an inflexible net worth regime with a one-size-fits-all 7 percent trigger on retained earnings to be well capitalized, it is still safe to say that HR 1151 was the salvation of the credit union option as a consumer choice for millions – now hundreds of millions – of Americans. No doubt it was a big deal for the credit union industry.The bank-versus-credit union battle has continued unabated since then, and the bankers continue to fight at every turn any statutory or regulatory action that enables credit unions to be more competitive in the marketplace. Even though credit unions have essentially the same percentage of market share 20 years since the passage of HR 1151, banks continue to try to convince Congress that credit unions are somehow the reason community banks has fallen from 50 percent of the market to around 18 percent of the market – even though their big bank brethren have increased from 30 percent to 75 percent of the market. The bankers haven’t had much success with that argument because banks are doing quite well even with what they call an un-level playing field in competing with credit unions and our 7 percent of the market. You don’t see many banks – how about none – converting to the credit union charter to take advantage of our un-level playing field advantage.Credit unions are a viable consumer option that Congress recognized in an overwhelming bipartisan manner in 1998. Although the Supreme Court decision helped to galvanize that support into relatively quick congressional action in 1998, I believe that Congress today – if faced with the loss of credit unions as a consumer choice in the marketplace – would again side with consumers and credit unions if the same battle for survival was on the table. Both Republicans and Democrats alike are strong credit union supporters and, even though the bankers continue to push for ending the tax exemption as they have since it was enacted in 1934, it isn’t good politics to risk angering 100 million-plus credit union members and voters to pick up less than $2 billion a year against a $21 trillion national debt. That is like trying to empty the Pacific Ocean with a Dasani [water] bottle. I think credit unions will be able to continue to protect the tax exemption as long as they stay engaged politically and tell their story of consumer benefit. Whether they can get expansions of their authorities is a tougher battler, but credit unions proved they were a major player with HR 1151 in 1998 and remain a force to be reckoned with based upon that experience on Capitol Hill. HR 1151 was a victory that is still remembered, inside the industry, among the banking competitors and on Capitol Hill 20 years later.