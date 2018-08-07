HR 1151's legacy 20 years later

Flanked by lawmakers, regulators and CU advocates, President Clinton signs HR1151 into law.
The legislation started out as just a few sentences long and was essentially designed to reverse a Supreme Court decision that hadn’t even come down at the time the bill was first penned. But when the high court ruling in the case formally known as National Credit Union Administration v. First National Bank & Trust—informally referred to as the AT&T Family FCU case among credit unions—the CU movement swung into action.
Just one day after the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in favor of banks, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich made history when he announced he would be signing onto HR 1151 as a co-sponsor—something speakers rarely do. Within months, the bill would pass the House by a vote of 408 to 11, swiftly followed by a similar landslide vote in the Senate.
By the time the bill reached President Clinton’s desk, it had swollen from just a few sentences to hundreds of pages. The banking lobby demanded many compromises if Congress was to overturn what otherwise would have been an epic bank victory.
When the Supreme Court ruled NCUA was misinterpreting the Federal Credit Union Act by allowing for multiple common bonds within one field of membership, the decision slammed the door on FOM expansions and threatened millions of Americans with being expelled from their credit unions, jeopardizing the very future of many CUs in the process. Credit unions themselves hedged their bets, with hundreds making the move to a community charter, even as uncertainty remained over what might happen to them, as well. Such charters are common now, but in the mid- to late-1990s many CUs served niche markets and were wary of opening to everyone.
In the months leading up to this day 20 years ago, credit union’s now-famed grassroots put in a near round-the-clock effort to get Congress to pass HR 1151, championed by U.S. Reps. Paul Kanjorski (D-Pa.) and Steve LaTourette (R-Ohio).
What became known as the Campaign for Consumer Choice, the fight to shepherd this bill to the president’s desk united credit unions and their often-rivaling trade associations like never before.
Perhaps nothing summed up credit unions' ability to respond to banker attacks than what came to be known as the "hot dog ad." When the banking industry ran an ad in the New York Times that showed a hot dog street vendor and the headline, "I'll Pay More Taxes Than The Credit Union Industry," credit unions went to work after discovering the vendor was just a model. Credit unions responded by finding a real hot dog vendor, Wendall Sisler, who had been laid off and couldn't get a loan from his bank, so he went to his credit union where he got a real loan for his real hot dog stand.
"I repaid my start-up loan. But I can never really repay my credit union for believing in me," Sisler said in an ad that appeared in Washington media.
As credit unions celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Credit Union Membership Access Act, CU Journal asked credit union advocates to talk about the legacy of HR 1151.
Bill Cheney, former CUNA CEO and current president and CEO of SchoolsFirst FCU
HR 1151 in many respects saved the credit union movement. It wasn’t perfect, but without it, federal credit union membership would have been devastated, including the very real possibility that some members would have had to have been expelled.
How has the CUs-versus-banks battle changed in the last 20 years since HR 1151 was signed into law?
Credit unions certainly showed formidable political strength with HR 1151. The ability to pass legislation so quickly and with such strong bipartisan support was a huge win with long lasting impact. Banks have not backed down, however, and it is critical that we continue to stick together to ensure future success.
HR 1151 flew through both the House and Senate in record time and with landslide votes in both chambers, largely because credit unions saw this as a “do-or-die” situation and got out their now-famed grassroots to lobby Congress. What do you think it would take for that to happen again today?
Crisis helps to focus those most impacted. Let’s hope we never face this type of crisis again. Credit unions need to be prepared for a fight. We have proven that when we need to get something done, especially in terms of protecting our business model and our members, we are willing to do so. Engaging credit union members in the political process for the benefit of their credit union is crucial.
How do you think the credit union movement has changed – for better and for worse – since then?
Credit union membership and membership growth have been expanding at record levels since 2011. This growth is a true measure of success.