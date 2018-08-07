The resource for growth-oriented credit unions The resource for growth-oriented credit unions
Login Free Trial/Subscribe
Search
Search
Credit Union Journal
Now Reading: The Latest
  1. HR 1151's legacy 20 years later
  2. Opinion
    How H.R. 1151 continues to impact credit union advocacy 20 years later
  3. Opinion
    Recent op-ed misses the facts on credit unions
  4. Opinion
    Banklike credit unions should follow bank rules
  5. Credit union membership change built to withstand court challenge
search goes here

HR 1151's legacy 20 years later

By
Published
  • August 07 2018, 12:08pm EDT
More in

Flanked by lawmakers, regulators and CU advocates, President Clinton signs HR1151 into law.

Twenty years ago today, President Bill Clinton signed HR 1151 – The Credit Union Membership Access Act – into law, legalizing the right of credit unions to welcome members from multiple groups instead of a single group. While that may not sound like a big deal to newcomers to the industry today, Aug. 7, 1998 marked the culmination of a do-or-die battle for the movement.

The legislation started out as just a few sentences long and was essentially designed to reverse a Supreme Court decision that hadn’t even come down at the time the bill was first penned. But when the high court ruling in the case formally known as National Credit Union Administration v. First National Bank & Trust—informally referred to as the AT&T Family FCU case among credit unions—the CU movement swung into action.

Just one day after the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in favor of banks, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich made history when he announced he would be signing onto HR 1151 as a co-sponsor—something speakers rarely do. Within months, the bill would pass the House by a vote of 408 to 11, swiftly followed by a similar landslide vote in the Senate.

By the time the bill reached President Clinton’s desk, it had swollen from just a few sentences to hundreds of pages. The banking lobby demanded many compromises if Congress was to overturn what otherwise would have been an epic bank victory.

When the Supreme Court ruled NCUA was misinterpreting the Federal Credit Union Act by allowing for multiple common bonds within one field of membership, the decision slammed the door on FOM expansions and threatened millions of Americans with being expelled from their credit unions, jeopardizing the very future of many CUs in the process. Credit unions themselves hedged their bets, with hundreds making the move to a community charter, even as uncertainty remained over what might happen to them, as well. Such charters are common now, but in the mid- to late-1990s many CUs served niche markets and were wary of opening to everyone.

In the months leading up to this day 20 years ago, credit union’s now-famed grassroots put in a near round-the-clock effort to get Congress to pass HR 1151, championed by U.S. Reps. Paul Kanjorski (D-Pa.) and Steve LaTourette (R-Ohio).

What became known as the Campaign for Consumer Choice, the fight to shepherd this bill to the president’s desk united credit unions and their often-rivaling trade associations like never before.

Perhaps nothing summed up credit unions' ability to respond to banker attacks than what came to be known as the "hot dog ad." When the banking industry ran an ad in the New York Times that showed a hot dog street vendor and the headline, "I'll Pay More Taxes Than The Credit Union Industry," credit unions went to work after discovering the vendor was just a model. Credit unions responded by finding a real hot dog vendor, Wendall Sisler, who had been laid off and couldn't get a loan from his bank, so he went to his credit union where he got a real loan for his real hot dog stand.

"I repaid my start-up loan. But I can never really repay my credit union for believing in me," Sisler said in an ad that appeared in Washington media.

As credit unions celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Credit Union Membership Access Act, CU Journal asked credit union advocates to talk about the legacy of HR 1151.

Bill Cheney, former CUNA CEO and current president and CEO of SchoolsFirst FCU

What do you see as having been the long-term impact – both positive and negative – of HR 1151?

HR 1151 in many respects saved the credit union movement. It wasn’t perfect, but without it, federal credit union membership would have been devastated, including the very real possibility that some members would have had to have been expelled.

How has the CUs-versus-banks battle changed in the last 20 years since HR 1151 was signed into law?

Credit unions certainly showed formidable political strength with HR 1151. The ability to pass legislation so quickly and with such strong bipartisan support was a huge win with long lasting impact. Banks have not backed down, however, and it is critical that we continue to stick together to ensure future success.

HR 1151 flew through both the House and Senate in record time and with landslide votes in both chambers, largely because credit unions saw this as a “do-or-die” situation and got out their now-famed grassroots to lobby Congress. What do you think it would take for that to happen again today?

Crisis helps to focus those most impacted. Let’s hope we never face this type of crisis again. Credit unions need to be prepared for a fight. We have proven that when we need to get something done, especially in terms of protecting our business model and our members, we are willing to do so. Engaging credit union members in the political process for the benefit of their credit union is crucial.

How do you think the credit union movement has changed – for better and for worse – since then?

Credit union membership and membership growth have been expanding at record levels since 2011. This growth is a true measure of success.

Content Continues Below

Dan Berger, president and CEO of NAFCU

What do you see as having been the long-term impact – both positive and negative – of HR 1151?

The law helped to stabilize the credit union industry and, quite frankly, allowed it to continue to exist. However, more could still be done to allow credit unions to serve underserved communities. For instance, the member business lending cap should be lifted, and revisions to the prompt corrective action regulation would be beneficial.

How has the CUs-versus-banks battle changed in the last 20 years since HR 1151 was signed into law?

Credit unions’ non-profit status was reaffirmed by the Credit Union Membership Access Act, and recent tax reform measures left that provision in place. The facts on the matter are clear. The credit union tax exemption provides members with billions in savings, the federal government with billions in additional overall tax revenue, and the economy with hundreds of thousands of jobs.

HR 1151 flew through both the House and Senate in record time and with landslide votes in both chambers, largely because credit unions saw this as a “do-or-die” situation and got out their now-famed grassroots to lobby Congress. What do you think it would take for that to happen again today?

The passage of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act (S.2155) was a great example of what can be achieved when banks and credit unions work together to pass needed regulatory relief. Credit unions have a robust grassroots network, and our members are ready and willing to engage in public discourse when reforms are necessary.

How do you think the credit union movement has changed – for better and for worse – since then?

The industry is stronger and more mainstream as a result of credit unions’ dedication to their membership. More Americans are joining credit unions today than ever before as a result of better service, better rates, and a better mission.

Dennis Dollar, principal of the Dollar Associates credit union consulting firm and a member of the NCUA board in 1998 when HR 1151 passed.

Having followed and essentially overturned a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that could have resulted in severely restricting the necessary diversification in credit union field of membership and therefore leaving credit unions unable to grow, the passage of HR 1151 basically kept credit unions in the marketplace and protected consumer choice that would have left consumers over time with only the choice of which bank they wanted to use. Its long-term impact is visible today in the safety and soundness of credit unions as a whole and with the option of planning for strategic managed growth in the future for individual credit unions. While credit unions took a couple of lumps along the way with an arbitrary cap on member business loans and an inflexible net worth regime with a one-size-fits-all 7 percent trigger on retained earnings to be well capitalized, it is still safe to say that HR 1151 was the salvation of the credit union option as a consumer choice for millions – now hundreds of millions – of Americans. No doubt it was a big deal for the credit union industry.

The bank-versus-credit union battle has continued unabated since then, and the bankers continue to fight at every turn any statutory or regulatory action that enables credit unions to be more competitive in the marketplace. Even though credit unions have essentially the same percentage of market share 20 years since the passage of HR 1151, banks continue to try to convince Congress that credit unions are somehow the reason community banks has fallen from 50 percent of the market to around 18 percent of the market – even though their big bank brethren have increased from 30 percent to 75 percent of the market. The bankers haven’t had much success with that argument because banks are doing quite well even with what they call an un-level playing field in competing with credit unions and our 7 percent of the market. You don’t see many banks – how about none – converting to the credit union charter to take advantage of our un-level playing field advantage.

Credit unions are a viable consumer option that Congress recognized in an overwhelming bipartisan manner in 1998. Although the Supreme Court decision helped to galvanize that support into relatively quick congressional action in 1998, I believe that Congress today – if faced with the loss of credit unions as a consumer choice in the marketplace – would again side with consumers and credit unions if the same battle for survival was on the table. Both Republicans and Democrats alike are strong credit union supporters and, even though the bankers continue to push for ending the tax exemption as they have since it was enacted in 1934, it isn’t good politics to risk angering 100 million-plus credit union members and voters to pick up less than $2 billion a year against a $21 trillion national debt. That is like trying to empty the Pacific Ocean with a Dasani [water] bottle. I think credit unions will be able to continue to protect the tax exemption as long as they stay engaged politically and tell their story of consumer benefit. Whether they can get expansions of their authorities is a tougher battler, but credit unions proved they were a major player with HR 1151 in 1998 and remain a force to be reckoned with based upon that experience on Capitol Hill. HR 1151 was a victory that is still remembered, inside the industry, among the banking competitors and on Capitol Hill 20 years later.

Michael Fryzel, attorney and former NCUA board member

What do you see as having been the long-term impact – both positive and negative – of HR 1151?

The passage of HR 1151 was the spark that propelled credit unions to become a dominant force in the financial services industry. Since that time they have grown in stature as they continue to add ten of thousands of individuals every year to their membership roles. The only fault of the legislation was that it did not go far enough in allowing credit unions to serve even more people and provide the regulatory relief credit unions are now getting only decades later.

How has the CUs-versus-banks battle changed in the last 20 years since HR 1151 was signed into law?

Banks, for reasons no reasonable person can understand, have since that time felt threatened by credit unions. At every opportunity they complain that credit unions hurt their ability to prosper and should be restricted in who they serve. Rather than pursue a campaign of providing more and better services to their customers, the banking associations would rather spend their time criticizing the efforts and successes of credit unions.

HR 1151 flew through both the House and Senate in record time and with landslide votes in both chambers, largely because credit unions saw this as a “do-or-die” situation and got out their now-famed grassroots to lobby Congress. What do you think it would take for that to happen again today?

This year credit unions rallied to support regulatory relief regulation introduced by Congressman Henserling and Senator Crapo. They worked the Hill to get their representatives and senators to join in supporting the legislation again showing that when called to battle they know how to respond and get the job done.

How do you think the credit union movement has changed – for better and for worse – since then?

Aside from a hiccup in 2008-2009, during which the industry showed strength and resilience, the movement has grown and continues to show itself to be the premier financial services industry in the United States.

Content Continues Below

Paul Gentile, president and CEO of the Cooperative Credit Union Association

Putting the issue aside of FOM constraint, the biggest impact of H.R. 1151 is it showed that the credit union system could come together and implement a powerful grassroots advocacy strategy. It had never been done before to that scale and since that time, we have not orchestrated the type of grassroots that we saw in 1151, but we have become tremendously more advanced in the ability to do that if need be. The birth of Credit Union House, the creation of proud credit union advocates at credit unions and leagues, and the ability to get consumers engaged if need be to support their local credit union were all hallmarks of 1151, and those impacts live on with us today.

CUNA Chief Political Officer Richard Gose

What do you see as having been the long-term impact – both positive and negative – of HR 1151?

Our grassroots and advocacy efforts have steadily improved over the past 20 years. Credit unions know firsthand the importance of being involved and how serving their members is a major differentiator.
On the negative side, there have been many more regulations that keep credit unions from serving their members to the fullest potential.

How has the Cs-versus-banks battle changed in the last 20 years since HR 1151 was signed into law?

Banks have been trying to limit credit unions’ ability to serve their members in restricting services and the threat of taxation since before HR 1151. In the past twenty years it has only intensified.

HR 1151 flew through both the House and Senate in record time and with landslide votes in both chambers, largely because credit unions saw this as a “do-or-die” situation and got out their now-famed grassroots to lobby Congress. What do you think it would take for that to happen again today?

I think the threat of losing members or services invokes a strong reaction from credit unions. The difference is the Congressional process and the ability to move legislation. Today grassroots is more of an ongoing conversation than a sudden take action.

How do you think the credit union movement has changed – for better and for worse – since then?

I think there are more credit unions engaged in the political and legislative process. We are not as shy as we were 20 years ago.

Lucy Ito, president and CEO of the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors

What do you see as having been the long-term impact – both positive and negative – of HR 1151?

In 1998, NASCUS viewed HR 1151 as critical to ensuring that the federal charter remained viable. As such, the organization worked diligently to pass the legislation and thus preserve the dual chartering system. A notable NASCUS achievement in HR 1151 was the inclusion of language that requires NCUA to consult with state supervisory agencies in enacting member business lending and Prompt Corrective Action rules. Unfortunately, the bill placed an unnecessary statutory limitation on MBL and failed to provide a supplemental capital mechanism for most credit unions. As a result, federally insured credit unions’ ability to serve their members was constricted, hurting the American consumer. However, despite those shortcomings, the measure enabled credit union memberships to grow in ways that buttress safety and soundness.

How has the CU-versus-banks battle changed in the last 20 years since HR 1151 was signed into law?

Competition between credit unions and banks has increased as credit unions are given the flexibility to offer more products and services and serve more members. However, despite the competition, there are areas where credit unions and banks have partnered to address issues faced by both industries. An example is advocating that retailers be subjected to the same cybersecurity standards as financial institutions.

How do you think the credit union movement has changed – for better and for worse – since then?

Over the last 20 years, the credit union movement has strengthened tremendously. More and more Americans are choosing credit unions as their primary financial institutions. In 1998, the total assets held by credit unions were just over $354 billion. Today, those assets have increased to $1.4 trillion. Credit unions are growing in spite of the continuing risk-based capital debate and their lack of access to the supplemental capital. The anniversary of HR 1151 is a reminder that Congress intended for NCUA to work with state supervisory agencies to develop risk-based capital rules and that the industry should continue to advocate for credit union access to supplemental capital — which was omitted from HR 1151 and viewed as a major flaw of the bill.

Content Continues Below

John McKechnie, a senior partner at Total Spectrum consultancy in Washington and in 1998 vice president of legislative affairs at Credit Union National Association

The campaign was undeniably positive – credit unions united to pass legislation that the movement needed to have if we were to have any future in the marketplace. And in the process we demonstrated the power of smart, focused credit union political action. It was a moment when we harnessed our grassroots to produce a win in a battle that very few people in Washington initially thought we could win.

I think the bankers have [since] gotten better at activating their grassroots – that’s not to say that they are our equals, but they certainly give credit unions a run for the money when it comes to engaging hometown bankers who carry their message. Bankers now seem to be perpetually angry about credit unions, and that anger translates into a great deal of energy in the political arena. That’s unfortunate – if they only devoted more of that energy into serving consumers.

It’s a bit of an overstatement to say that the victory was as overwhelming for credit unions as it appears it at first glance. Yes, the final vote tally in both chambers were tremendously lopsided in our favor, but there were times in House and Senate Committees where we almost lost, or at least almost had to swallow unacceptable requirements on CRA and even more onerous restrictions on small business lending than were eventually part of the legislation. Those close calls have been largely forgotten in the mists of time, but they should be remembered, and should serve as a reminder that the campaign to pass HR 1151 was a tough, hard-nosed, and very high stakes battle.

Mike Moebs, economist and CEO of Moebs $ervices

What do you see as having been the long-term impact – both positive and negative – of HR 1151?

The positive is that it established cooperatives, in particular, in the CU movement, where it should have been in the 1930s. In other words, a CU could start, it didn’t have to be associated with a particular group, it could be associated as a community credit union or even more. From the aspect of community credit unions, it was good. They were substantially improved. There was consolidation in the industry. And we had a situation where all of this has ended up being good for the credit union movement.

I think the chief negative is that it made the bankers angry at the credit unions. I don’t think that was a good thing that came out of it, [but] it was something that the credit union movement had to do. The other thing that was negative was because of the consolidation, we lost credit unions. We lost a little bit of a personal touch because of this consolidation, but that was inevitable. These were minor negatives.

How has the CUs-versus-banks battle changed in the last 20 years since HR 1151 was signed into law?

It’s like boxing. Credit unions threw a punch, bankers knocked them down, and then credit unions came back and knocked the bankers down with the Supreme Court legislation. With 1151, credit unions could say that ‘I’m a boxer and I’m in the same weight class as you. You knock me down and I’ll get up and knock you down.’

How do you think the credit union movement has changed – for better and for worse – since then?

I think it definitely has changed for the better. Prior to 1151, there were a lot of institutions that were in the credit union movement that were too small [and] who were highly inefficient, but what happened after 1151, as consolidation started to be done under community charters [among others], I think the CU movement definitely became better. I think it got up to the point in size where it could deal with just about any bank or financial institution in size.

Cliff Rosenthal, who in 1998 served as president and CEO of the National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions

What do you see as having been the long-term impact – both positive and negative – of HR 1151?

HR 1151 ushered in the introduction of Prompt Corrective Action – a regime of capital requirements accompanied by increasing rigorous sanctions for credit unions that fell short. In my view, this was a very painful tradeoff, especially for many small credit unions. It accelerated the decline of many of these institutions and the concomitant consolidation of the credit union industry. It is easier – and, in my view, unfair – to attribute the decline to the CFPB, but I think regulations like PCA play a major role in the stress and decline of many credit unions. Certainly, that has been true among credit unions serving low-income populations, which by the nature of the communities they serve have a doubly hard task in accumulating capital, or net worth.

So, on net, credit unions serve more people than they ever did. They've survived the Great Recession. Did expanded fields of membership contribute to their survival? Hard to say. But the counterfactual – narrower fields of membership – probably would have increased the casualties of those difficult years.

How has the CUs-versus-banks battle changed in the last 20 years since HR 1151 was signed into law?

Obviously, it enabled credit unions to retain, and then substantially expand, the constraints of a narrow field of membership. The battle, though, never goes away – banks keep pushing back against credit union expansion, and of course use it as convenient in the effort to tax credit union. In my view, "field of membership" and "common bond" are archaic vestiges of the earlier evolutionary stage of credit unions. There are credit unions today with official fields of membership in the millions of people; the notion of common bond is a legal fiction without compelling substance behind it. My position, simply put, is that a credit union should be able to take in anyone who finds its social mission, its services and its treatment of its members attractive – full stop!

Content Continues Below

Jared Ross, SVP of association services & governmental affairs for the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates

Credit unions continue to want to serve their members in the best possible ways, while banks want to continue to limit what credit unions can do, always using the tax status as their lynchpin argument. What has changed, at least in the years I have been involved in the movement, is that lawmakers tend to see the bankers’ arguments for what they are, self-serving and lacking merit. Credit unions have done a great job of building the important relationships on the Hill, and we need to continue to tell our compelling story.”

I think the biggest uniting issue on the Hill for credit unions is the tax status. We’ve seen it over the years, whether it be the “Don’t Tax My CU” movement, or the amount of contacts that were made on the Hill during the latest efforts on tax reform. Any type of legislative battle that truly threatens the credit union co-operative model is going to draw tremendous grassroots support.

Without having the historical perspective of what the battle for HR 1151 was like, I would say the credit union movement continues to evolve and to me, that’s for the better. The passion for the industry remains, but the [number] of credit union advocates continues to increase, and that can only benefit our industry in the future.

Dan Schline, president and CEO of the Carolinas Credit Union League

Credit unions have a common purpose that unites us on behalf of the members we serve. That was evident twenty years ago during the HR 1151 fight and is true today. The legislative changes that came through HR 1151 preserved the option of credit union membership for millions of Americans. As a result, credit unions are providing affordable financial services to 5.5 million members in the Carolinas. This wouldn’t have been possible without the strong support of Congress 20 years ago and today.

More from Credit Union Journal

Like what you see? Make sure you're getting it all

Independent and authoritative analysis and perspective for credit unions
Subscribe
Credit Union Journal - December 2017

Credit Union Journal

© 2018 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.