We received a threatening letter a while back. We went to our general counsel, who was familiar with the threat due to representation of a bank. My first inclination was to fight it because the plaintiff was a resident of Virginia, but the attorney said it was possible someone from Virginia could be eligible for membership. We paid a few thousand dollars, which was less than we would have paid to fight it. What is happening with this issue is a racket. It is people using the legal system for extortion. Since we paid the demand letter we have contracted with a firm to update our website.