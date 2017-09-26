The National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions, many of whose members have successfully applied for grants from the fund, noted that since 2013, loan funds have received about $730 million and credit unions about $163 million. That’s because historically, loan funds have been the most predominant type of CDFI, the Federation explained.



But that is starting to change. Over the last four years, regulated depositories have grown in numbers and now represent almost 50% of the CDFI industry, the Federation said.



According to statistics shared by the Federation, in December 2013, regulated CDFIs were comprised of 173 credit unions, 76 CDFI banks and thrifts and 50 depository holding companies. That compares to unregulated CDFIs comprised of 492 loan funds and 13 venture capital funds.



As of July 2017, however, regulated CDFIs were comprised of 316 credit unions, 139 banks and thrifts and 87 depository holding companies. While their unregulated counterparts also grew during that time – loan funds up to 575 and venture capital funds to 17, regulated CDFIs are starting to narrow the gap a bit. In December 2013, 63 percent of all CDFIs were unregulated, with just 37 percent regulated. As of July 2017, regulated CDFIs make up 48 percent of the industry, with credit unions leading that charge with 316, or 28 percent.



Here’s a look at what some credit unions are doing with the dollars they’ve received from the CDFI fund.