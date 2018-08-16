Reorganize leadership to move credit union forward By Palash Ghosh Published August 16 2018, 5:45pm EDT More in Workplace culture Diversity and equality Recruiting Succession planning VyStar names two new officers to the C Suite, Hoosier Hills announces changes to the board and more new hires, promotions, appointments and elections at credit unions across the country. Beth Terrell, Hoosier Hills CU Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., recognized the service of Beth Terrell, who recently retired from the board after serving for 22 years. Content Continues Below Keith Wilkinson, Hoosier Hills CU Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected Keith Wilkinson to fill the Board of Directors seat opened up by Beth Terrell’s retirement. Janie Craig Chenault, Hoosier Hills CU Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., named Janie Craig Chenault to the supervisory committee, filling Keith Wilkinson’s open seat. April Glenn Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected April Glenn to a new three-year term on the supervisory committee. April GlennHoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected April Glenn to a new three-year term on the supervisory committee. Content Continues Below Jay Brown, Hoosier Hills CU Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected Jay Brown to a new three-year term on the supervisory committee. Bryan Johnson, Hoosier Hills CU Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected Bryan Johnson to a new three-year term on the supervisory committee. William Miller, Hoosier Hills CU Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., re-elected William Miller to the board for a new three-year term. Content Continues Below Gary Faubion, Hoosier Hills CU Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., recognized Gary Faubion of the board of directors for having reached his 45th year of service. Allan Kemp McMorris, Oakland County CU Allan Kemp McMorris, president and CEO of Oakland County Credit Union, Waterford, Mich., was elected by the board of directors of CO-OP Financial Services to serve as its board chairman. Seth Odessa, Robins Financial CU Robins Financial Credit Union, Warner Robins, Ga., said Seth Odessa, a system support technician, was honored for his outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2018. Content Continues Below Susan Collins, Robins Financial CU Robins Financial Credit Union, Warner Robins, Ga., said Susan Collins, manager of the Perry branch, was honored for her outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2018. Isabell McGinnis, Robins Financial CU Robins Financial Credit Union, Warner Robins, Ga., said Isabell McGinnis, a member service representative, was honored for her outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2018. Alex Munro, Wescom CU Wescom Credit Union, Pasadena, Calif., appointed Alex Munro as vice president of information technology operations. Content Continues Below Joel Swanson, VyStar CU VyStar Credit Union, Jacksonville, Fla., named Joel Swanson as chief digital officer. Chad Meadows, VyStar CU VyStar Credit Union, Jacksonville, Fla., appointed Chad Meadows as executive vice president/chief operations officer. Comment Start the Conversation, Login More from Credit Union Journal CoastHills Credit Union responds to former CEO’s lawsuit 9h ago Key hires, promotions aimed at upping the service quotient August 14 Alleging wrongful termination, ousted CEO Jeff York sues CoastHills CU August 14 Moving on up: new hires, promotions at credit unions August 9 Daryl Newell named president of Seaway, a division of Self-Help FCU August 8 Splitting top roles, Cornerstone Community promotes COO to president August 1