Reorganize leadership to move credit union forward

By
Published
  • August 16 2018, 5:45pm EDT
More in

VyStar names two new officers to the C Suite, Hoosier Hills announces changes to the board and more new hires, promotions, appointments and elections at credit unions across the country.

Beth Terrell, Hoosier Hills CU

Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., recognized the service of Beth Terrell, who recently retired from the board after serving for 22 years.

Keith Wilkinson, Hoosier Hills CU

Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected Keith Wilkinson to fill the Board of Directors seat opened up by Beth Terrell’s retirement.

Janie Craig Chenault, Hoosier Hills CU

Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., named Janie Craig Chenault to the supervisory committee, filling Keith Wilkinson’s open seat.

April Glenn Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected April Glenn to a new three-year term on the supervisory committee.

Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected April Glenn to a new three-year term on the supervisory committee.

Jay Brown, Hoosier Hills CU

Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected Jay Brown to a new three-year term on the supervisory committee.

Bryan Johnson, Hoosier Hills CU

Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., elected Bryan Johnson to a new three-year term on the supervisory committee.

William Miller, Hoosier Hills CU

Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., re-elected William Miller to the board for a new three-year term.

Gary Faubion, Hoosier Hills CU

Hoosier Hills Credit Union, Bedford, Ind., recognized Gary Faubion of the board of directors for having reached his 45th year of service.

Allan Kemp McMorris, Oakland County CU

Allan Kemp McMorris, president and CEO of Oakland County Credit Union, Waterford, Mich., was elected by the board of directors of CO-OP Financial Services to serve as its board chairman.

Seth Odessa, Robins Financial CU

Robins Financial Credit Union, Warner Robins, Ga., said Seth Odessa, a system support technician, was honored for his outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2018.

Susan Collins, Robins Financial CU

Robins Financial Credit Union, Warner Robins, Ga., said Susan Collins, manager of the Perry branch, was honored for her outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2018.

Isabell McGinnis, Robins Financial CU

Robins Financial Credit Union, Warner Robins, Ga., said Isabell McGinnis, a member service representative, was honored for her outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2018.

Alex Munro, Wescom CU

Wescom Credit Union, Pasadena, Calif., appointed Alex Munro as vice president of information technology operations.

Joel Swanson, VyStar CU

VyStar Credit Union, Jacksonville, Fla., named Joel Swanson as chief digital officer.

Chad Meadows, VyStar CU

VyStar Credit Union, Jacksonville, Fla., appointed Chad Meadows as executive vice president/chief operations officer.

