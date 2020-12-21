Dirty money: Sex and the payments industry

When Mastercard and Visa cut ties with Pornhub in December, it was abrupt but unsurprising. The banking and payments industries have had a long and conflicted history with adult content.

In some cases, the payments industry is supportive of adult content, as long as it is legal and the risks are known. In other cases, the payments industry has aided law enforcement — or acted preemptively — to cut off the flow of cash for companies that may expose their banks to legal repercussions.

And in still other cases, the relationships between payment companies and the sex trade were spontaneous and unexpected.

This story was compiled from reporting by PaymentsSource writers including John Adams, Kate Fitzgerald, David Heun, Michael Moeser and Daniel Wolfe.